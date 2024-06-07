Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of 'Administrative Scams' in Lok Sabha Elections

On Friday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of engaging in 'administrative scams' during the Lok Sabha elections on select seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the election results, Yadav announced that his party will honor the defeated candidates of the INDIA bloc with the title of 'sammansad', recognizing them as true representatives of the people, despite their loss. "The foundation of the votes the BJP received is rooted in their administrative system and subsequent scams," Yadav stated in a Hindi post on X.

Yadav extended congratulations to the newly elected MPs of the INDIA bloc in UP and urged them to prioritize public service. He also expressed deep gratitude to the farmers, workers, and voters who supported the bloc. The NDA won 36 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, while the INDIA bloc secured 43 seats.

