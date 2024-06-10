Nirmala Sitharaman Reappointed as India's Finance Minister in Modi's Third Term
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reappointed Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister for a consecutive second term in his new coalition government. This announcement came a day after Modi was sworn in for a rare third term in office. Other key ministers also retained their positions.
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:00 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new coalition government on Monday appointed Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister for a second consecutive term, the government said in a statement.
Ministerial posts were allotted a day after Modi was sworn in for a rare third term, and his cabinet held its first meeting on Monday evening. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Interior Minister Amit Shah also retained their portfolios, the government said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
