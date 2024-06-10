Left Menu

Annapurna Devi Appointed Women and Child Development Minister in Modi 3.0 Government

Annapurna Devi has been appointed as the Women and Child Development Minister in the Modi government's third term, succeeding Smriti Irani. Devi's political journey encompasses service in Bihar and Jharkhand, and she has strategically influenced key regions, including Koderma. Savitri Thakur has also joined as Minister of State.

Annapurna Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Annapurna Devi has officially assumed the role of Women and Child Development Minister under the Modi 3.0 government, marking a pivotal reshuffle within the NDA framework. Devi, who succeeds Smriti Irani, brings a wealth of experience from her political career that spans multiple states including Bihar and Jharkhand.

Her trajectory started with a by-election to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1998 and has since seen her hold multiple influential positions, such as the minister of state for Mines and Geology in Bihar and various ministerial roles in Jharkhand. She joined the BJP in 2019 and has since secured significant electoral victories, most notably her retention of the Koderma seat.

Amid significant challenges including women's safety, malnutrition, and raising the legal marriage age, Devi's appointment is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to bolster its OBC vote bank ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. Alongside her, Savitri Thakur has been appointed as the minister of state in the same ministry, representing the Dhar constituency from Madhya Pradesh.

