Left Menu

Malawi's Vice President Missing as Military Plane Vanishes

A military plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others went missing after departing from Lilongwe and failing to land in Mzuzu. Authorities lost contact with the plane, triggering a search operation ordered by President Lazarus Chakwera, who has canceled a trip to the Bahamas.

PTI | Blantyre | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:20 IST
Malawi's Vice President Missing as Military Plane Vanishes
  • Country:
  • Malawi

A military plane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other passengers went missing on Monday, according to a statement from the president's office.

The aircraft departed from the capital, Lilongwe, but failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport, approximately 370 kilometers (230 miles) to the north, after 45 minutes in the air.

Aviation authorities lost contact when the plane went off radar, prompting President Lazarus Chakwera to order an immediate search and rescue operation. The president has since canceled a planned trip to the Bahamas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024