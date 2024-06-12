Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju Calls for Constructive Debate in 18th Lok Sabha

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appeals to all political parties for meaningful debates in the 18th Lok Sabha session starting June 24. Rijiju emphasizes the need for consensus to serve the nation effectively, urging positive participation from both the government and opposition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:05 IST
Kiren Rijiju Calls for Constructive Debate in 18th Lok Sabha
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable appeal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday urged political parties to engage in constructive debates during the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha session, which kicks off on June 24 and runs until July 3.

Taking charge of his new role, Rijiju highlighted the government's commitment to consensus-driven governance. 'The country wants to see meaningful debate in Parliament. I appeal for cooperation from all political parties for the smooth running of the house,' Rijiju remarked, emphasizing the vision of 'Team India' to serve the nation effectively.

Addressing concerns about the higher number of opposition MPs, Rijiju viewed it as both a challenge and an opportunity. He called for the opposition to perform a constructive role, stressing that Parliament functions effectively through both treasury and opposition's debates and discussions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024