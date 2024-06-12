Kiren Rijiju Calls for Constructive Debate in 18th Lok Sabha

In a notable appeal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday urged political parties to engage in constructive debates during the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha session, which kicks off on June 24 and runs until July 3.

Taking charge of his new role, Rijiju highlighted the government's commitment to consensus-driven governance. 'The country wants to see meaningful debate in Parliament. I appeal for cooperation from all political parties for the smooth running of the house,' Rijiju remarked, emphasizing the vision of 'Team India' to serve the nation effectively.

Addressing concerns about the higher number of opposition MPs, Rijiju viewed it as both a challenge and an opportunity. He called for the opposition to perform a constructive role, stressing that Parliament functions effectively through both treasury and opposition's debates and discussions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)