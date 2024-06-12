IMF Approves Sri Lanka's Second Bailout Review
The International Monetary Fund has approved the second review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout. This approval, announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry on social media, will release approximately $337 million to aid the country in its journey back to economic growth.
