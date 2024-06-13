Biden, Modi, and Global Leaders Unite: Key Issues at G7 Summit

US President Joe Biden made a significant arrival in Italy on Wednesday night to attend the G7 Summit. Alongside leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins as a special invitee, making this summit a truly global affair.

Thursday is poised to be a landmark day as President Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a bilateral security agreement. This move, as articulated by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, aims to solidify long-term US support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The G7 Summit is expected to tackle pressing global issues including the war in Ukraine and the volatile Middle East situation, alongside emerging challenges like Artificial Intelligence, climate change, and disrupted supply chains. Additionally, Biden's ongoing support for Ukraine and the US initiative for global infrastructure investment forms the crux of America's strategy to reaffirm its leadership on the world stage.

