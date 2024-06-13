Left Menu

US Intelligence Issues More Warnings About Foreign Election Interference

US officials have ramped up warnings to political candidates and leaders about foreign disinformation campaigns targeting the 2024 election. Nations such as Russia, China, and Iran are involved. They use AI to create misleading content aimed at influencing voter behavior and confidence in democratic institutions.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 10:57 IST
US intelligence officials have intensified their warnings to political candidates and government leaders about foreign disinformation campaigns aimed at swaying the 2024 election. As efforts from adversaries like Russia, China, and Iran increase, officials cite both heightened threats and improved detection capabilities as reasons for the uptick in warnings.

An official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence detailed that this rise is partly due to the heightened interest presidential elections attract from foreign adversaries. Additionally, lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns about the nation's readiness to combat these threats and their impact on voter trust in democratic institutions.

The use of sophisticated artificial intelligence to produce highly realistic but deceptive content has further complicated the landscape, with incidents already reported in the US and other countries. Intelligence agencies have stressed the importance of detecting and countering these influence operations to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

