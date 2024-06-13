Left Menu

Yugendra Pawar in the Race? NCP (SP) Decisions Await Baramati

The decision on the NCP (SP) candidate for Baramati assembly seat in Maharashtra will be made by party chief Sharad Pawar. Yugendra Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grandnephew and a potential candidate, has garnered local support but awaits the final decision from senior leaders.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:51 IST
Yugendra Pawar in the Race? NCP (SP) Decisions Await Baramati
  • Country:
  • India

The decision on who will be the NCP (SP) candidate for the Baramati assembly seat in Maharashtra remains in the hands of party chief Sharad Pawar and senior leaders, according to Yugendra Pawar, the grandnephew of Pawar senior.

Earlier this week, some local NCP (SP) workers urged Sharad Pawar to consider Yugendra as the candidate for the Baramati constituency, presently held by rival NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Yugendra, son of Srinivas Pawar—Ajit Pawar's younger brother—has previously supported his uncle Sharad Pawar during the Lok Sabha elections, campaigning for his cousin, Supriya Sule.

Despite the local support, Yugendra emphasized that he hasn't seriously considered running yet. 'The final decision will be made by Saheb (Sharad Pawar), Patil saheb (state unit chief Jayant Patil), the party, and Supriya Tai (Sule),' he stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024