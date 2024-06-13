Yugendra Pawar in the Race? NCP (SP) Decisions Await Baramati

The decision on who will be the NCP (SP) candidate for the Baramati assembly seat in Maharashtra remains in the hands of party chief Sharad Pawar and senior leaders, according to Yugendra Pawar, the grandnephew of Pawar senior.

Earlier this week, some local NCP (SP) workers urged Sharad Pawar to consider Yugendra as the candidate for the Baramati constituency, presently held by rival NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Yugendra, son of Srinivas Pawar—Ajit Pawar's younger brother—has previously supported his uncle Sharad Pawar during the Lok Sabha elections, campaigning for his cousin, Supriya Sule.

Despite the local support, Yugendra emphasized that he hasn't seriously considered running yet. 'The final decision will be made by Saheb (Sharad Pawar), Patil saheb (state unit chief Jayant Patil), the party, and Supriya Tai (Sule),' he stated.

