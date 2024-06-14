IFP's Thami Ntuli Elected Premier of KZN, Zuma's Party Ousted
Thami Ntuli of the Inkatha Freedom Party has been elected as the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, displacing the uMkhonto we Sizwe party led by former President Jacob Zuma from provincial governance. This marks a significant political shift in the region’s leadership.
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:28 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature on Friday elected Inkatha Freedom Party member Thami Ntuli as its premier, effectively shutting out the uMkhonto we Sizwe party led by former President Jacob Zuma from governing the province.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
