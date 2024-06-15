Congress holds 'Matka Phod' protest against water crisis in Delhi

Congress workers on Saturday held a 'Matka Phod' (break pitchers) protest in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area against the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP-led government at the Centre to highlight the water crisis in the national capital. A Congress worker told ANI, "The public is being cheated in the name of water. Poor people are suffering the most. The governments are playing the blame game. Why was water not arranged in advance? They were busy doing politics. The Congress party will hold a 'matka phod' protest in Delhi to wake up the deaf and dumb government. They have connived with tanker mafia."

He added,"The Congress has resolved that 'matka' will be broken in every corner of Delhi and the sleeping government will be awakened." Another worker said that the AAP and BJP should not indulge in politics of allegations and counter-allegations.

"If attention was paid only to leakage, then this situation would not have happened today. Their politics is depriving the poor of water as well. This is a very sad thing," he said. Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi on Thursday affirmed that the government is taking every possible step to curb the wastage of water.

Atishi also appealed to the people of Delhi to reduce the wastage of water as much as possible given the national capital is reeling under the water crisis due to scorching heatwaves and rising temperatures. Earlier, the Supreme Court said that the issue of sharing Yamuna River water between states is complex and sensitive and this court does not have the expertise and left the matter to the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to decide on Delhi's demand for additional water amid an ongoing water crisis.

The Delhi Government, in a fresh affidavit, informed the apex court that the tanker mafia is operational on the Haryana side of the Yamuna River and the AAP government lacks jurisdiction to act against the same. It is for Haryana to explain what steps it is taking to preserve the full supply of water to Delhi between the point of release and the point of receipt, the affidavit mentioned. (ANI)

