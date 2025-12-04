Detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s plea listed for final hearing in J-K HC on Dec 18

Left Menu

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has listed a plea filed by detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik for final consideration on December 18 after the petitioners elaborately put forth their arguments before the court.Malik, who is AAPs Jammu and Kashmir unit president, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act PSA on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order, and was subsequently lodged in Kathua jail.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Malik, who is AAP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order, and was subsequently lodged in Kathua jail. On September 24, Malik filed a habeas corpus petition, challenging his detention and claiming Rs 5 crore as compensation.

"The team leading our side, senior advocate Rahul Pant, put forth the arguments strongly before the court till 1 pm. He elaborately presented our case. The judge heard us in detail," AAP spokesperson and advocate Appu Singh Salathia said.

Advocate Salathia, who was part of a battery of lawyers, including senior advocate Pant, advocates S S Ahmed, M Tariq Mughal and M Zulkarnain Chowdhary fighting Malik's detention case, further said the court later posted the matter for hearing on December 18. "On that date, the court will hear the concluding arguments of petitioners and the other side will present their arguments. We are hopeful of a positive outcome," he said.

