"Main culprit is Congress," says Karnataka BJP after several people die from consuming contaminated water

Karnataka leader of the Opposition and BJP leader, R Ashoka on Saturday launched an attack on the ruling Siddaramaiah-led congress government over the recent deaths in Karnataka due to the consumption of contaminated water saying that the main culprit for these deaths is the Congress party. He also termed the death of people due to the consumption of contaminated water as the failure of the Karnataka government.

He accused the ruling Congress government of not releasing any funds to clean the water tanks and failing to provide sufficient and quality drinking water to the people. While speaking to ANI, R Ashoka, said many people have been admitted to the hospital, and one has died due to contaminated water in the Varuna Assembly constituency. Notably, Siddaramaiah won the 2023 assembly election from the Varuna Assembly.

He further claimed that six people lost their lives due to contaminated water in Karnataka's Tumakuru city. "In CM's constituency only, many people have been admitted to the hospital, and one has died due to the contaminated water. In Tumakuru, 6 people lost their lives due to contaminated water... They (the state government) are not releasing any funds to clean the water tanks... The main culprit for these deaths is the Congress party... This government has failed to provide sufficient and quality drinking water... This is the failure of the Karnataka government. There is no Government. The government is in ICU," he told ANI. (ANI)

