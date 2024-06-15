"Conspiracy against our leader": Basavaraj Bommai on POCSO case against BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday came out in support of BS Yediyurappa in the ongoing POCSO case, saying that the way this case has unfolded appears to be a "conspiracy" against the leader. Bommai also added that Yediyurappa has been falsely targeted for the past 10 years, with the court clearing him of all charges. He believes the current case will also be proved false in the court of law.

"The way this case has unfolded, it is a conspiracy against our leader (BS Yediyurappa) there are forces acting against him not only now (but) for the last 10 years. Maximum cases in Karnataka have been put on Yediyurappa and in all the cases The court has given him a clean chit. So, all the allegations are false. That has been proved in the court of law... This (case) will also be proved that its a false case in the court of law... He has been a fighter not only in the political field but in the legal field also... its unfortunate that Karnataka culture is not vindictive culture," he told ANI. Karnataka BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa who returned to Bengaluru on Saturday, a day after the High Court stayed a non-bailable warrant against said that the ongoing POCSO case against him caused "necessary confusion" and that he will face the court on July 17.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on arriving at the airport here today, he said, "I went to Delhi as part of a scheduled program. I have already informed that I would come for trial on the 17th of this month. The High Court has also issued an injunction. I am going to the trial on Monday. They did the work of causing unnecessary confusion." "I am not complaining to anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the truth is. Those who are doing tricks, the people will teach them a lesson," he said.

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court issued an order stating that coercive proceedings of arrest and detention against Yediyurappa will be kept on hold until the next date of hearing. The order of the High Court followed a letter from the petitioner (Yediyurappa) volunteering to appear before police on June 17. A Bengaluru court had on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against Yediyurappa directing his immediate arrest in connection with sexual assault against a minor girl under the POCSO Act, which deals with sexual assault cases against minors.

Earlier in March, the mother of the victim filed a complaint against the former Chief Minister at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that Yediyiurappa had sexually assaulted her daughter. In this regard, the brother of the victim filed a petition in court against the BJP leader. (ANI)

