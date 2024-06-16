Left Menu

Political Storm Brews Over EVM Tampering Allegations

A fresh political controversy has erupted over EVM tampering claims, with opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi pointing to a media report alleging tampering during vote counting. The constituency's returning officer debunked the claims, while the BJP demanded prosecution of those amplifying the 'false news'. This controversy underscores ongoing concerns about EVM reliability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:32 IST
A fresh political controversy erupted on Sunday over allegations of EVM tampering. Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders cited a media report claiming that a relative of a Shiv Sena candidate in Mumbai North West was found using a mobile phone purportedly linked to an EVM during vote counting on June 4.

Vandana Suryavanshi, the constituency's returning officer, dismissed the report published by 'mid-day' newspaper as 'false news' and announced that a defamation notice has been sent to the publication. She emphasized that the EVM is a standalone system with no programmable or wireless capabilities.

The BJP criticized opposition leaders and called for the Election Commission to prosecute those 'amplifying the lie.' In contrast, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and others questioned EVM reliability and called for future elections to be conducted through ballot papers.

