KTR writes open letter to NDA government on NEET exam fiasco

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has criticized the handling of the NEET exam, stating that the confusion surrounding the examination has dashed the hopes of students and parents who dream of seeing their children become doctors. KTR condemned the central government for its inaction despite reports that NEET question papers were being sold in Bihar for up to Rs 30 lakhs each, with several arrests already made. He accused the central government of neglecting its responsibility and adopting a lackadaisical attitude towards the NEET entrance exam from the outset.

KTR pointed out that despite numerous allegations and suspicions surrounding the prestigious NEET exam, the Modi government has not yet responded, which he found unacceptable. He questioned why the Prime Minister, who frequently holds discussions with students about exams, has remained silent on the critical issue of NEET. In his open letter to the NDA government, KTR demanded a thorough investigation into the entire matter and strict action against those found responsible. He also called for reassurance to be given to students and their parents.

KTR highlighted the unprecedented scenario of 67 students achieving the first rank in NEET, which raised numerous suspicions. He noted that eight students from the same center scored 720 marks each, suggesting a significant level of paper leakage. He reminded that even a single mark difference can change students' rankings and result in many losing opportunities. KTR questioned how so many students from one center could score such high marks and criticized the announcement of results ten days early, coinciding with the election results day, which added to the suspicions.

KTR demanded an explanation from the central government for not taking action despite the gravity of the situation coming to light. He also criticized Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for attempting to cover up the issue by claiming everything was in order. KTR emphasized that despite numerous complaints from students, the central government has not responded. Even prominent individuals filing cases in the Supreme Court did not prompt a clarification from the center.

He expressed surprise that the central government ignored the issue until the Supreme Court intervened and noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) provided unusual responses when questioned. The issue of awarding grace marks in NEET this year to 1563 students was also criticized by KTR, who pointed out that the practice of grace marks is not typically applied in exams like NEET.

He demanded clarity on the criteria used for awarding these marks and questioned the NTA's handling of the matter. KTR called for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of paper leakage and demanded strict action against those involved. He urged the MPs from Telangana to take steps to ensure that the state's students do not suffer due to the irregularities in NEET. KTR asked for a full-scale inquiry to identify and punish the guilty parties and insisted that central ministers and MPs from the state put pressure on the NDA government.

He demanded immediate action from the central government to address the issue and provide clarity to the public on who is responsible for the malpractices in NEET. KTR also called for measures to ensure that students affected by the irregularities are given justice without further inconvenience. He emphasized that the issue is not limited to NEET but affects several competitive exams conducted under the NTA's supervision, which could lead to a loss of trust among students.

KTR called for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future and reassured that the BRS would fight for the rights of students affected by these irregularities. (ANI)

