Left Menu

Hanoi's Nostalgia: Russian Souvenirs and Putin's Visit Stir Sentiments

Nguyen Thi Hong Van's Russian souvenir shop thrives in Hanoi due to local enthusiasm for President Vladimir Putin's visit. The Soviet-era nostalgia is palpable in the Vietnamese capital, fueled by a long history of Communist ties and mutual respect. Older Hanoians openly admire Putin, while younger generations remain silent.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:42 IST
Hanoi's Nostalgia: Russian Souvenirs and Putin's Visit Stir Sentiments
President Vladimir Putin

Nguyen Thi Hong Van's Russian souvenir shop may be a bit of an oddity in the Vietnamese capital but her gifts sell very well, she says, reflecting the enthusiasm old Hanoians have for an expected visit by President Vladimir Putin.

"Vietnamese people love Russian products very much," she told Reuters, surrounded by Matryoshka dolls and caps featuring embroidered CCCP, the Cyrillic abbreviation for the Soviet Union (USSR). Putin is expected to visit Communist-ruled Vietnam on Wednesday and Thursday, multiple officials said, just over a month after he was sworn in for his fifth presidential term.

"I was very happy when I learned that Mr. Putin is coming to Vietnam because he is very talented, truly a world leader. I admire him very much," said Tran Xuan Cuong, a 57-year-old Hanoi resident, speaking in front of a statue of Lenin in the centre of the Vietnamese capital. Russia and Vietnam have shared for decades the same Communist ideology and maintain very close relations, with Moscow being the top supplier of weapons to Hanoi. Russian firms also extract oil and gas in Vietnamese fields in the South China Sea that are claimed by China.

Tens of thousands of Vietnamese cadres went to study in the former Soviet Union during the Cold War, including top business leaders and the current head of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong, a Marxist-Leninist ideologist. The Vietnamese capital is dotted with Soviet-style buildings, including the museum of modern Vietnam's founding father Ho Chi Minh, and an imposing Vietnam-Soviet friendship palace, built in the late 70s on the site where a bombed French exposition hall stood.

"The Russian spirit is a wonderful thing. It can be gentle and has a lot of affection and love for peace," said Tran Xuan Viet, 83. "I will always have respect and compassion for Putin. In fact, there are many things about him that I often (..) apply in my daily life," he added.

In contrast to old Hanoians, younger people declined to answer questions about Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024