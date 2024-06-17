Bengal Governor meets train accident victims at Siliguri, asks stakeholders to "stand together"

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met the injured of the Kanchenjunga Express train accident at North Bengal Medical College and said that all stakeholders should stand together in the hour of crisis. "I saw the patients and discussed with the doctors, the situation is under control. They are being given the best treatment. They are being given the best medical facilities. This is a tragedy in which we will all stand together. All steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of those admitted to the hospital," Bose said speaking to reporters after meeting the injured on Monday.

The Governor asked all stakeholders to stand together in the hour of crisis. "Of course, all actions will be taken. The Railway Minister has reached the spot. The Railways is taking care of the requirements. In fact, this is the time for us to come together. The mitigation, rehabilitation, rescue operation- everything, the best possible has been done, the best possible will be done. Actually, this is the time for us to come together. All the stakeholders should stand together in this hour of crisis and be with the people who are the sufferers," Governor Bose said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government for neglecting passengers' amenities and focusing only on beautification of words. "They (BJP) have so many talking points and beautification of words. It is just like fashion. But they don't take care of passengers' amenities," the Chief Minister said speaking to reporters at the Kolkata Airport before heading off for Siliguri.

Highlighting poor amenities for passengers travelling by Railways, Banerjee who had earlier served as the Railway Minister in the Vajpayee-led NDA government said, "I have heard that the passengers who travel at night in the sleeper coach get such poor bedding system that there are various kinds of dirty things in it. They do not even clean the washrooms. The food quality has also become very bad." The Chief Minister said that the central government does not give adequate importance to the Ministry and the department can only be seen at the time of inauguration of projects.

"Now the Railway Department exists only in name. They have done away with the Railway Budget. Though the Ministry exists, the earlier aura about it has been destroyed. Railways have become totally parentless. You can only see the Railways at the time of inauguration," the Chief Minister said. Accusing the central government of not taking care of Railway staff, Banerjee said, "I have worked in Railways and so I know the things. They are not even taking care about Railway officials, Railway engineers, technical staff, safety security officials and the workers. They are in problem. Their Old Pension has been withdrawn."

Showing solidarity with the Railway employees, the Chief Minister said that the central government should focus on governance and not on "how to rig elections". "I am with the Railway employees and Railway officials. They are trying their best but this government only takes care about elections- how to hack, how to manipulate, how to rig elections...I think they should give more time for governance, not for utterance," she said.

At least five passengers were killed and over 20 people sustained injuries after a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express train in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, police said. "Five passengers have died and 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," said Abhishek Roy, Additional Superintendant of Police (SP) Darjeeling Police.

Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was Sealdah bound when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)