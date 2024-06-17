White House Alarmed by Russia-North Korea Relations
The White House expressed concern over the deepening relationship between Russia and North Korea, as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to visit Pyongyang. National security spokesperson John Kirby noted that this visit seems to be part of Putin's post-election 'charm offensive.'
The White House expressed concern on Monday at what it called a deepening relationship between Russia and North Korea as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to visit Pyongyang on Tuesday.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the visit appeared to be part of a post-election "charm offensive" by Putin.
