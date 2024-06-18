Left Menu

Sharmila Reddy's Roadmap to Revive Congress in Andhra Pradesh

Newly appointed state unit chief Y S Sharmila Reddy briefs Congress central leadership on strategies to revive the party in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting with leadership underscores efforts to boost the party's presence in the state after a poor performance in recent polls. Full support has been assured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:10 IST
Tasked with reviving the Congress in Andhra Pradesh after its rout in recent polls, newly appointed state unit chief Y S Sharmila Reddy briefed the party's central leadership on her comprehensive roadmap on Tuesday. She outlined plans to boost the party's fading presence in the southern state.

Sharmila—sister of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy—informed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary K C Venugopal about steps to strengthen the party's organizational machinery and regain its lost political space. The state party failed to secure a single seat in the recent assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Sharmila revealed that both Kharge and Venugopal offered valuable suggestions and assured their full support for the revival efforts. She tweeted that the leadership expressed confidence that the party would soon reclaim its strength and significance, becoming a potent voice for the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

