Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader’s Banner Display Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged that Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar is seeking support from the Christian community ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections by displaying banners of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis in his constituency.

Shelar, who currently serves as the BJP MLA from Vandre (West) in Mumbai, has come under fire for reportedly failing to address issues impacting the Christian community, particularly in Manipur. Crasto criticized Shelar in a social media post, highlighting his silence over the desecration of graves at a cemetery associated with St Michael's Church in the Mahim area of Mumbai.

Further compounding the controversy, Crasto accused Shelar of having a divergent political agenda when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to acquire part of St Peter's cemetery in Bandra for a private road widening project. He asserted that a few individuals supporting Shelar do not represent the entire Christian community and warned that mere selective support would not translate into votes during the October assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)