Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader’s Banner Display Ahead of Assembly Polls

NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto claims Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar is trying to garner Christian community support for upcoming assembly elections by showcasing banners of Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Pope Francis. Crasto criticized Shelar's inaction on issues affecting Christians, including cemetery desecrations and land acquisitions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:10 IST
Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader’s Banner Display Ahead of Assembly Polls
Ashish Shelar
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged that Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar is seeking support from the Christian community ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections by displaying banners of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis in his constituency.

Shelar, who currently serves as the BJP MLA from Vandre (West) in Mumbai, has come under fire for reportedly failing to address issues impacting the Christian community, particularly in Manipur. Crasto criticized Shelar in a social media post, highlighting his silence over the desecration of graves at a cemetery associated with St Michael's Church in the Mahim area of Mumbai.

Further compounding the controversy, Crasto accused Shelar of having a divergent political agenda when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to acquire part of St Peter's cemetery in Bandra for a private road widening project. He asserted that a few individuals supporting Shelar do not represent the entire Christian community and warned that mere selective support would not translate into votes during the October assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024