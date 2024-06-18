Claudia Sheinbaum Prioritizes Indigenous Rights in Constitutional Reforms

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday said she considers constitutional reforms for social programs concerning the rights and recognition of Indigenous people a key priority for upcoming talks.

Sheinbaum spoke at a conference with lawmakers who were elected on June 2, when the ruling Morena party won a landslide election which also secured her mandate as the country's first female president when she comes into power in October.

