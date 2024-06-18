Claudia Sheinbaum Prioritizes Indigenous Rights in Constitutional Reforms
Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that constitutional reforms for social programs concerning Indigenous rights are a top priority. Speaking at a conference with newly elected lawmakers, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of these reforms as she steps into her role as Mexico's first female president in October.
Sheinbaum spoke at a conference with lawmakers who were elected on June 2, when the ruling Morena party won a landslide election which also secured her mandate as the country's first female president when she comes into power in October.
Sheinbaum spoke at a conference with lawmakers who were elected on June 2, when the ruling Morena party won a landslide election which also secured her mandate as the country's first female president when she comes into power in October.
