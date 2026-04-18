UN Experts Urge Tanzania to Release Ngorongoro Reports Amid Rising Concerns Over Indigenous Rights

United Nations human rights experts have called on the Government of Tanzania to immediately publish two కీలక presidential commission reports examining land use, sustainability, and relocation policies in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA), warning that continued secrecy risks undermining the rights of Indigenous communities and escalating tensions.

The reports, commissioned in February 2025, are expected to shape imminent policy decisions affecting tens of thousands of Indigenous Peoples. However, despite public indications from authorities that the findings will guide future actions, the documents remain undisclosed.

“We are alarmed that these reports remain unpublished,” the UN experts said in a joint statement. “Decisions affecting tens of thousands of Indigenous Peoples cannot be taken behind closed doors.”

Mounting Pressure Over Relocation Plans

The call comes as Tanzanian authorities signal plans to significantly reduce human presence in the NCA and expand what has been described as a “voluntary” relocation programme. The initiative has drawn sharp criticism from affected communities and civil society groups, who question both its implementation and underlying intent.

UN experts stressed that transparency is essential at this critical juncture, particularly given the scale and sensitivity of the proposed changes.

“These reports are of profound public interest and must be made available without delay,” they said.

A Region at the Crossroads of Conservation and Culture

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area, spanning over 829,000 hectares, is one of Africa’s most iconic landscapes and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2010. It is home to around 100,000 people—primarily Maasai pastoralists—whose livelihoods, identity, and cultural practices are deeply tied to the land.

Other Indigenous groups, including Datoga pastoralists and Hadzabe hunter-gatherers, also maintain longstanding ancestral connections to the area.

“Conservation efforts must not come at the expense of human rights,” the experts emphasized, highlighting the need for a balanced approach that safeguards both biodiversity and Indigenous livelihoods.

Historical Promises and Present-Day Tensions

The current dispute is rooted in longstanding historical commitments. In 1951, Maasai communities were assured they could continue living in Ngorongoro after ceding land for the creation of Serengeti National Park.

“Those commitments must be honoured,” the experts said, warning that failure to do so risks eroding trust and violating international human rights obligations.

Tensions have intensified in recent years. Since 2022, reports indicate increasing pressure on Indigenous residents to relocate, including:

Restricted access to grazing land and water منابع

Limitations on movement within the conservation area

Reduced access to essential services

Allegations of harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary detention

Large-scale protests in August 2024—where more than 40,000 Maasai pastoralists mobilized and temporarily blocked a key transport route between Ngorongoro and Serengeti—underscored the depth of opposition.

Call for Transparency and Inclusive Decision-Making

UN experts stressed that publishing the commission reports is a crucial first step toward ensuring transparency and enabling meaningful participation by affected communities.

“In this context, the Government has an obligation to ensure the effective participation of all stakeholders,” they said, referencing the principle of free, prior and informed consent—a cornerstone of international Indigenous rights law.

They further warned that any relocation process must meet strict conditions:

It must be genuinely voluntary

Based on full and informed consultation

Supported by fair compensation and livelihood guarantees

Aligned with international standards, including the Guiding Principles on Resettlement

Importantly, they reiterated that Indigenous Peoples have the right to remain on their traditional lands if they choose.

Balancing Conservation and Human Rights

The experts rejected the notion that conservation and human rights are incompatible goals.

“The protection of biodiversity and the protection of Indigenous Peoples’ rights are not mutually exclusive,” they said. “Sustainable solutions require both.”

They urged Tanzanian authorities to halt any actions that could lead to forced displacement and to engage in genuine dialogue with affected communities.

International Scrutiny Intensifies

The issue has already been raised multiple times through UN Special Procedures, reflecting growing international concern over the situation in Ngorongoro.

The experts confirmed they remain in contact with the Government of Tanzania and are closely monitoring developments.

As policy decisions loom, the release—or continued withholding—of the commission reports is likely to play a role in shaping both domestic outcomes and international perceptions.