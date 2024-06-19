Joe Biden's Pathway to Citizenship for Undocumented Spouses: A Historic Relief

In a historic move, President Joe Biden has unveiled plans to provide citizenship pathways for undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens and living in the U.S. for over a decade. This initiative is poised to benefit more than 500,000 people across the country. Biden announced this in a national address from the East Room of the White House, further elaborating on measures to ease the visa processes for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) beneficiaries and other Dreamers. These measures are aimed at enabling Dreamers to access high-skilled employment visas, allowing employers to retain critical talent and helping DACA recipients continue investing in their communities.

Highlighting the importance of family unity, Biden emphasized the role of these families in building strong communities, citing their contributions to the economy and local life. He recounted that many affected families have lived in the U.S. for over 23 years, stressing the need for humane reforms. Major immigrant and Latino advocacy groups, along with political leaders, have lauded Biden's efforts. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas underscored the necessity for comprehensive immigration reform and permanent protections for Dreamers.

As Biden's administration paves the way for these significant changes, it's expected to provide a substantial boost to the U.S. economy and community stability. However, both Biden and Harris called upon Congress to pass permanent protections for Dreamers, reiterating the administration's commitment to long-term legislative reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)