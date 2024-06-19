Left Menu

Congress Slams PM Modi: Special Category Status for Bihar Still Pending

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar, the Congress criticized him for not granting the state special category status as promised. Additionally, they questioned the delay in Patna University getting central university status and the stalled construction of Bihta airport, among other issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:00 IST
Congress Slams PM Modi: Special Category Status for Bihar Still Pending
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Bihar, the Congress took the opportunity to launch a blistering attack on him. The central grievance focuses on the unfulfilled promise of granting Bihar special category status. Ramesh emphasized that, despite Modi's 2014 assurances, Bihar remains the poorest state in India according to the Centre's own Multidimensional Poverty Index.

The Congress also highlighted several other unresolved promises, including the central university status for Patna University. This has been a long-standing demand that has yet to be addressed, forcing students to leave Bihar for higher education opportunities.

Additionally, the construction of Bihta airport remains stalled even eight years post-approval. The Congress questioned the bias in airport development, with states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh receiving multiple airports under the UDAN scheme, while Bihar lags. Ramesh punctuated his broadside by demanding an explanation for these continued neglects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024