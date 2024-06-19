Congress Slams PM Modi: Special Category Status for Bihar Still Pending
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar, the Congress criticized him for not granting the state special category status as promised. Additionally, they questioned the delay in Patna University getting central university status and the stalled construction of Bihta airport, among other issues.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Bihar, the Congress took the opportunity to launch a blistering attack on him. The central grievance focuses on the unfulfilled promise of granting Bihar special category status. Ramesh emphasized that, despite Modi's 2014 assurances, Bihar remains the poorest state in India according to the Centre's own Multidimensional Poverty Index.
The Congress also highlighted several other unresolved promises, including the central university status for Patna University. This has been a long-standing demand that has yet to be addressed, forcing students to leave Bihar for higher education opportunities.
Additionally, the construction of Bihta airport remains stalled even eight years post-approval. The Congress questioned the bias in airport development, with states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh receiving multiple airports under the UDAN scheme, while Bihar lags. Ramesh punctuated his broadside by demanding an explanation for these continued neglects.
