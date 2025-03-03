Congress Criticism of Rohit Sharma Sparks Political Row

BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Monday for her comments about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. Malviya claimed that the Congress, having lost over 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi, is now resorting to body shaming a national icon during a crucial tournament.

The Congress disavowed Mohamed's statements, with party leader Pawan Khera clarifying that her remarks do not represent the party's stance. Khera urged Mohamed to delete the post and exercise greater caution, emphasizing the party's respect for sporting legends.

Despite deleting the post, Mohamed defended her comment as a generic observation on athlete fitness, which igniting criticism from BJP members. The row intensified with exchanges on social media, spotlighting ongoing political rivalries.

