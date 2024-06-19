Putin and Kim Cement Military and Economic Ties Amid Global Tensions

In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership during a summit in Pyongyang. The move aims to deepen their economic and military ties, presenting a united front against Washington.

Putin's visit comes amid growing international concern about a potential arms deal where North Korea supplies Russia with much-needed munitions for its war in Ukraine, in exchange for economic aid and technology transfers to bolster Kim's nuclear capabilities.

North Korean and Russian officials have downplayed the accusations, but the summit has solidified a closer alignment, with Putin thanking Kim for his support in Ukraine. As tensions escalate, the two leaders have pledged mutual assistance against Western sanctions and have highlighted the enduring historical ties between their nations.

