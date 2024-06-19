Paris Mayor Assures Visitors Amid Far-Right Surge Ahead of Olympics
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo addressed concerns regarding the rise of the French far-right National Rally (RN) party ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games. She reassured international visitors that Paris remains a democratic and welcoming city despite the political climate. The RN currently leads in polls for the parliamentary election.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:20 IST
- Country:
- France
Visitors from overseas travelling to Paris for next month's Olympic Games should not be worried by the rise of the French far-right National Rally (RN) party, now leading in polls for a parliamentary election, said the Paris Mayor on Wednesday.
"As the far-right is at the gates of power ahead of the Olympic Ganes, I want to tell our friends from abroad who are worried that Paris is a place where we will continue to breathe democracy," said Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tiananmen's 35th Anniversary: A Global Vigil for Democracy
Pro-democracy NGOs observe 35th anniversary of Tiananmen Square Massacre at Japanese parliament
Historic Third Consecutive Term for Modi: A Triumph of Democracy
Lok Sabha poll results a setback for BJP; people are going to fight back attacks on democracy, Constitution: CPI-M.
India's Flourishing Democracy and the Future of India-UK Relations