Paris Mayor Assures Visitors Amid Far-Right Surge Ahead of Olympics

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo addressed concerns regarding the rise of the French far-right National Rally (RN) party ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games. She reassured international visitors that Paris remains a democratic and welcoming city despite the political climate. The RN currently leads in polls for the parliamentary election.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:20 IST
Visitors from overseas travelling to Paris for next month's Olympic Games should not be worried by the rise of the French far-right National Rally (RN) party, now leading in polls for a parliamentary election, said the Paris Mayor on Wednesday.

"As the far-right is at the gates of power ahead of the Olympic Ganes, I want to tell our friends from abroad who are worried that Paris is a place where we will continue to breathe democracy," said Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

