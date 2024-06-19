Left Menu

FCA Delays Publication of Politically Exposed Persons Review Until Post-Election

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will delay publishing its review on mandatory extra checks for politically exposed persons (PEPs) and their families until after the national election. Initially set for June, the review will now be released post-July 4 election, examining whether current risk assessments are reasonable and not overly restrictive.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:28 IST
FCA Delays Publication of Politically Exposed Persons Review Until Post-Election
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's financial watchdog will wait until after next month's national election to publish its review into how banks conduct mandatory extra checks on "politically exposed" customers and their families for money laundering risks. The review had been due to be published at the end of June but would now be released after parliament returns following the July 4 election, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday.

The review of rules on politically exposed persons, or PEPs, is part of a wider look at "debanking", a hot topic since private bank Coutts closed the accounts of Nigel Farage, who now leads the right-wing Reform UK party. Farage accused the bank, part of state-owned NatWest, of discriminating against him because of his political views. NatWest CEO Alison Rose later quit after acknowledging an "error of judgment" in discussing the case with a journalist.

The FCA has said it cannot change the law that requires extra checks on PEPs. But it is examining whether risk assessments of British PEPs, their families and known close associates, are proportionate, appropriate and do not create unnecessary barriers for public servants and their families. The markets regulator has said that individuals may find themselves excluded from products or services "through no fault of their own" if banks apply rules inappropriately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024