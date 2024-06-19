Naveen Patnaik Heralds A New Era as Odisha's Opposition Leader

In a significant political shift, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared on Wednesday that he would take on the mantle of opposition leader in the Odisha assembly.

Discussing the development with reporters, Patnaik revealed that the decision was finalized during the BJD's legislature party meeting. 'We gathered the MLAs of the BJD. I extended my congratulations and gratitude. They have elected me as the leader of the opposition and the head of the BJD legislature party,' he stated.

Adding to the new leadership dynamic, senior MLA Prasanna Acharya has been appointed the deputy leader of the opposition, while Pramila Mallik, the former assembly speaker, takes on the role of chief whip. Furthermore, Pratap Keshari Deb has been named the deputy chief whip. The BJD, after governing Odisha for 24 years, ceded power to the BJP in the recent assembly elections.

