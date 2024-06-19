Manipur Minister Clarifies CM's Absence in Delhi Security Meet: It Was Executive, Not Political

Manipur's Minister of Public Works, Govindas Konthoujam, clarified on Wednesday that the security review meeting convened in Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was an executive gathering, explaining the absence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Responding to allegations from the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, which cited a constitutional violation in not inviting Singh, Konthoujam asserted that the meeting's nature dictated Singh's exclusion. 'Manipur has a security advisor overseeing the state's law and order, who holds the post of chairman of the Unified Command, not Singh,' he remarked.

Condemning recent violence, Konthoujam reiterated efforts by state and central governments to restore peace. Amit Shah announced intentions to facilitate talks between Meitei and Kuki communities and highlighted potential increase and strategic deployment of central forces for maintaining peace.

