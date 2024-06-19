Left Menu

Manipur Minister Clarifies CM's Absence in Delhi Security Meet: It Was Executive, Not Political

Manipur's Minister Govindas Konthoujam clarified that the recent security review meeting in Delhi was executive, not political, justifying CM N Biren Singh's absence. He addressed allegations by Congress and emphasized government's efforts to restore peace in Manipur amidst ethnic violence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised increased deployment of central forces if needed.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:12 IST
Manipur Minister Clarifies CM's Absence in Delhi Security Meet: It Was Executive, Not Political
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's Minister of Public Works, Govindas Konthoujam, clarified on Wednesday that the security review meeting convened in Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was an executive gathering, explaining the absence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Responding to allegations from the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, which cited a constitutional violation in not inviting Singh, Konthoujam asserted that the meeting's nature dictated Singh's exclusion. 'Manipur has a security advisor overseeing the state's law and order, who holds the post of chairman of the Unified Command, not Singh,' he remarked.

Condemning recent violence, Konthoujam reiterated efforts by state and central governments to restore peace. Amit Shah announced intentions to facilitate talks between Meitei and Kuki communities and highlighted potential increase and strategic deployment of central forces for maintaining peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024