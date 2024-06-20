BJP conspired to end Shivraj Singh's political career, claims Congress' Banna Gupta

Congress leader and Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party for conspiring against Shivraj Singh Chauhan to end his political career. Speaking with ANI, Banna Gupta said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has conspired against Shivraj Singh Chauhan to end his political career, but it was the public of Madhya Pradesh which made him victorious again by 8 lakh votes."

He further added, "When BJP saw his popularity and felt difficult to end his career, they placed him in the Modi 3.0 cabinet and made him in charge of Jharkhand. But BJP's formulas and tactics will not work in Jharkhand because of their ill deeds. "They tried to diminish the constitution, in 2018 they tried to change the SC-ST law and now they were trying to turn the democracy into indentured labour. Their narrative was spotted by everyone in Jharkhand and in the whole nation. This is the reason behind the destruction of their 400-paar agenda and they were left with only 241 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024," said Banna Gupta.

The reaction came after BJP's senior leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was made the in-charge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma co-in-charge of Jharkhand BJP in the run-up to the upcoming state assembly elections. Earlier, on June 10, after the swearing-in of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren as MLA from Gandey assembly constituency, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta expressed confidence that JMM will form government in Jharkhand again with full majority.

Banna Gupta said, "Kalpana Soren is a very intelligent, educated woman. She was a housewife but after the way her husband was humiliated, tortured and sent to jail, she came out to fulfil her husband's responsibility and protect the people. She has won the election from Gandey. In the coming time, our government will be formed again in Jharkhand and it will be with full majority." He further said that the focus of the JMM government was to give jobs to the youth."Whether it is the Surgeon pension scheme, Old pension scheme, or Jal Samriddhi Yojana we have done a lot of public-centric work. Our focus is on employment to the youth and we have prepared a lot of schemes to provide them jobs," he added. (ANI)

