AAP Seeks INDIA Bloc's Support in Delhi Water Crisis
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has called for the INDIA bloc's assistance in securing Delhi's share of water from Haryana. Accusations fly as Singh blames the BJP for orchestrating the crisis and Delhi Water Minister Atishi plans an indefinite fast starting June 21 to press the issue.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday sought the INDIA bloc's support in the party's fight to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana. Addressing a press conference, Singh accused the BJP of sponsoring the water crisis in the national capital.
'They carry out protests and indulge in theatrics. If they really want Delhi to get water, they should protest outside Haryana Bhawan,' he said. Singh revealed that Delhi Water Minister Atishi would begin an indefinite fast from June 21 to secure Delhi's water share from Haryana, which is governed by the BJP.
'I appeal to INDIA bloc parties to support us in this fight. We are asking for our share of water from Haryana,' Singh urged. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP accused Atishi of engaging in 'theatrics' to distract from alleged water theft and black marketeering, demanding the AAP government be sacked for its 'inaction.'
