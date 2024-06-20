AAP Seeks INDIA Bloc's Support in Delhi Water Crisis

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday sought the INDIA bloc's support in the party's fight to get Delhi's share of water from Haryana. Addressing a press conference, Singh accused the BJP of sponsoring the water crisis in the national capital.

'They carry out protests and indulge in theatrics. If they really want Delhi to get water, they should protest outside Haryana Bhawan,' he said. Singh revealed that Delhi Water Minister Atishi would begin an indefinite fast from June 21 to secure Delhi's water share from Haryana, which is governed by the BJP.

'I appeal to INDIA bloc parties to support us in this fight. We are asking for our share of water from Haryana,' Singh urged. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP accused Atishi of engaging in 'theatrics' to distract from alleged water theft and black marketeering, demanding the AAP government be sacked for its 'inaction.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)