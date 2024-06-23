Left Menu

India Bloc Gains Momentum Against BJP in UP

With significant gains in the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA bloc is poised for a keen contest in the upcoming by-elections for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party and Congress aim to continue their winning streak against the BJP-led NDA.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:12 IST
With the INDIA bloc making significant gains against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha elections, upcoming by-elections for 10 assembly seats are expected to be fiercely contested. The ruling BJP-NDA is under pressure to regain its hold.

Although the Election Commission has yet to announce the by-election date, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have already declared their intent to contest together under the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has begun its preparations, said party leaders.

The stakes are high as the results, although numerically inconsequential for the BJP's majority in the state assembly, will impact the morale of both sides. BJP is preparing extensively to maintain its credibility, stated Manish Dixit, the party's state media in-charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

