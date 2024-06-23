Controversy Erupts Over Media Blackout in Andhra Pradesh After Election Results

Several prominent news channels in Andhra Pradesh, such as TV9, NTV, 10TV, and Sakshi TV, have been taken off air following the declaration of Assembly and Parliamentary election results. This has sparked controversy, with YSRCP Parliamentarian S Niranjan Reddy alleging the blockage was a result of coercion by the TDP-led state government.

In a letter addressed to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reddy claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Cable TV Operators Association acted under pressure from the newly elected government to block the channels without any lawful justification. This move is seen as an attempt by the state government to suppress media houses viewed as pro-YSRCP.

Local cable operators in the Godavari region confirmed the channels' removal but stated that the decision was made at a higher management level, distancing themselves from the controversy. The operators added that similar issues occurred during the YSRCP's previous regime. TRAI has been urged to investigate to ensure the independence and freedom of the press.

