Sri Lanka Navy Arrests 18 Indian Fishermen Amid Rising Tensions

Eighteen Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for illegal fishing. The arrests took place near Delft Islands and three vessels were seized. This incident follows a series of similar arrests, marking a significant increase in such cases compared to the previous year. The issue remains a contentious point in India-Sri Lanka relations.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:32 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant escalation, 18 Indian fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing illegally in the island nation's territorial waters. The operation, conducted near the North Sea close to Delft Islands, also saw the seizure of three fishing vessels, according to reports on Sunday.

The fishermen were apprehended during a nighttime search operation on Saturday and are expected to face legal proceedings at Kankesanturai fishing harbour, Navy spokesperson Capt Gayan Wickramasuriya confirmed. This arrest comes on the heels of a similar incident last week where four Indian fishermen were detained, and their trawler seized.

Incidents like these have surged in 2024, with over 180 Indian fishermen arrested and 25 trawlers seized so far, a stark rise from the approximately 240-245 fishermen detained in 2023. Most confrontations occur in the Palk Strait, a strategic yet contentious waterway between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. The fishermen issue continues to strain India-Sri Lanka relations, occasionally leading to violent encounters.

