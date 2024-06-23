Sri Lanka Navy Arrests 18 Indian Fishermen Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant escalation, 18 Indian fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing illegally in the island nation's territorial waters. The operation, conducted near the North Sea close to Delft Islands, also saw the seizure of three fishing vessels, according to reports on Sunday.

The fishermen were apprehended during a nighttime search operation on Saturday and are expected to face legal proceedings at Kankesanturai fishing harbour, Navy spokesperson Capt Gayan Wickramasuriya confirmed. This arrest comes on the heels of a similar incident last week where four Indian fishermen were detained, and their trawler seized.

Incidents like these have surged in 2024, with over 180 Indian fishermen arrested and 25 trawlers seized so far, a stark rise from the approximately 240-245 fishermen detained in 2023. Most confrontations occur in the Palk Strait, a strategic yet contentious waterway between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. The fishermen issue continues to strain India-Sri Lanka relations, occasionally leading to violent encounters.

