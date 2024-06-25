Left Menu

Jaishankar Highlights Stability in India-China Relations Amid Border Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Chinese ambassador to discuss stabilization of India-China relations amidst border tensions. He also met with envoys from New Zealand, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka to discuss bilateral issues. The Chinese ambassador expressed his commitment to improving relations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:27 IST
Jaishankar Highlights Stability in India-China Relations Amid Border Tensions
S Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of 'stabilisation and progress' in India-China relations during a crucial meeting with Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong, especially against the backdrop of the enduring border conflict in eastern Ladakh.

Jaishankar's diplomatic efforts extended beyond China, as he separately engaged with envoys from New Zealand, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka, focusing on various bilateral matters. 'Received Ambassador of China Xu Feihong this evening. Discussed our bilateral relationship and our common interest in its stabilization and progress. Wished him a successful tenure,' Jaishankar shared on 'X'.

The Chinese ambassador, who arrived in Delhi on May 10 and presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on May 31, reciprocated positively, expressing eagerness to cooperate with India to propel relations in the 'right direction.' The bilateral ties had deteriorated post a 2020 Galwan Valley clash, but recent diplomatic and military dialogues have led to some disengagement measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024