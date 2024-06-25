Jaishankar Highlights Stability in India-China Relations Amid Border Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of 'stabilisation and progress' in India-China relations during a crucial meeting with Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong, especially against the backdrop of the enduring border conflict in eastern Ladakh.

Jaishankar's diplomatic efforts extended beyond China, as he separately engaged with envoys from New Zealand, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka, focusing on various bilateral matters. 'Received Ambassador of China Xu Feihong this evening. Discussed our bilateral relationship and our common interest in its stabilization and progress. Wished him a successful tenure,' Jaishankar shared on 'X'.

The Chinese ambassador, who arrived in Delhi on May 10 and presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on May 31, reciprocated positively, expressing eagerness to cooperate with India to propel relations in the 'right direction.' The bilateral ties had deteriorated post a 2020 Galwan Valley clash, but recent diplomatic and military dialogues have led to some disengagement measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)