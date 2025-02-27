Left Menu

India-China Milestones: Restoring Harmony in Eastern Ladakh

India and China are effectively implementing resolutions to end the military standoff in eastern Ladakh, marking over four years of tension. Following comprehensive disengagement and bilateral talks, both nations aim to foster peace along the border with dialogue initiatives reactivated at multiple levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:39 IST
India-China Milestones: Restoring Harmony in Eastern Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Defence Ministries of India and China are actively implementing resolutions to conclude the military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Officials from both nations report that the disengagement is occurring comprehensively and effectively, signaling a significant thaw in relations after more than four years of intense tension.

In an effort to preserve peace along the contested border, high-level meetings between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping marked a turning point. Their discussions in Kazan, Russia, led to an agreement to revitalize dialogue mechanisms between the two powerful neighbors.

Subsequent diplomatic engagements, including talks led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, have further contributed to the stabilization of bilateral relations. Both nations emphasize that lasting peace in border areas is crucial for normalizing ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025