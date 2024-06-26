MVA Alliance Boycotts CM Shinde's Tea Party

The Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance on Wednesday boycotted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's tea party, a customary event held ahead of the state legislature's monsoon session. The opposition accused the government of failing to address issues affecting the masses.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve announced the boycott at a press conference. This move sets a confrontational tone for the legislative session, scheduled in Mumbai from June 27 to July 12.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance plans to present the state budget on June 28, while the interim budget was tabled in February ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

