BJP Predicts Collapse of Sukhu Government in Himachal Pradesh

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is nearing its end, according to senior BJP leader Srikant Sharma.

During meetings with BJP officials, Sharma asserted that the state's populace is dissatisfied with the current administration and eager for a change.

'Himachal Pradesh's citizens are frustrated with Sukhu's policies and actions. The BJP remains strong and is poised to win the Hamirpur Assembly bypoll by a substantial margin,' said Sharma, who also serves as the BJP national secretary.

Three assembly seats—Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh—are vacant following the resignation of Independent MLAs who formerly supported the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The vacant positions will be contested in bypolls on July 10.

The Independent MLAs left the Assembly on March 22, with their resignations accepted by the speaker in June. Sharma emphasized the unwavering support from Hamirpur's citizens for the BJP, predicting a resounding victory for Ashish Sharma.

Sharma called for restraint and discipline during the campaign, underlining the significance of the BJP's message reaching every household.

'Our party's strength lies in the dedication of our workers. We must exert every effort to secure Ashish Sharma's victory,' said Sharma.

'The days of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are numbered and it will crumble under its own issues,' he added.

In February, six assembly seats became vacant as a result of the disqualification of Congress rebels, who defied party orders to back the Sukhu government during the budget, prompting fears within the Congress.

The rebels switched allegiance to the BJP and fought the bypolls for the six seats, coinciding with the Lok Sabha election. The Congress managed to retain four of the six seats.

