New MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Urges Lok Sabha for Respectful Proceedings

In a significant address to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, newly-elected MP from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, called on Speaker Om Birla to safeguard the sanctity of the House. Mehdi urged Birla to curb disparaging remarks and avoid hasty legislative decisions, such as the abrogation of Article 370.

During his two-minute speech marking Birla's election as Speaker, the National Conference representative passionately appealed for impartiality. He declared, ''From today, you represent neither BJP nor Congress nor Samajwadi; your allegiance is to the Constitution of India.'' Mehdi expressed his hope that Birla would uphold the Constitution and lead the House as a symbol of democracy.

Addressing the Speaker's legacy, Mehdi warned that future recollections of Birla's tenure would depend on his handling of government and opposition voices. Mehdi's pointed reference implied that the Speaker's actions, whether ensuring the treasury benches listen to the opposition or otherwise, would be long remembered.

Citing a controversial past incident where a fellow Muslim MP was disparaged, Mehdi stressed the need to respect all elected representatives. He also highlighted the necessity for rigorous debates on significant bills, referencing the contentious passage of the Article 370 bill. In response, Birla defended the legislative process, indicating that the bill had undergone substantial debate.

