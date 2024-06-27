Imposition of emergency had plunged the world's largest democracy into darkness, says VP Jagdeep Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while addressing the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Central Electronics on Wednesday said that the imposition of an emergency had plunged the world's largest democracy (India) into darkness and asserted that these days will never be seen again in the country. Meanwhile, addressing the event as Chief Guest at Central Electronics Limited (CEL), the Vice President also lauded the turnaround of CEL from a loss-making PSU to a 'Mini Ratna Company'.

Recalling the dark days of an emergency, Dhankhar asserted that the days of emergency will never be seen again as the constitutional democracy is very strong in Bharat and now constitutionally guaranteed at the village, State, and Union levels. Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Electronics Limited (CEL), Dhankhar acknowledged the role of scientists and technologists in the country and called them architects of the new India. Applauding the turnaround of CEL from a loss-making PSU on the verge of disinvestment to the conferment of 'Miniratna' status, the Vice-President noted that CEL is a role model for others to energize themselves, and motivates themselves so that they also grow similarly.

"This story is not just about technological advancements; it is about transforming lives, empowering communities, and securing our nation's strategic interests with innovation, resilience, and excellence", he further added. Noting the remarkable strides made by CEL in the field of solar energy, Dhankhar underlined that renewable energy is not just an alternative; it is the future.

"By focusing on sustainable energy solutions, CEL is contributing to a greener, cleaner India. CEL's innovations have brought sustainable energy solutions closer to the common man," he added. He further called for promoting research to develop battery technologies and charging infrastructure to promote green mobility in the country.

Underscoring the changing security landscape marked by electronic warfare techniques, artificial intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance, Dhankhar highlighted the strategic importance of CEL in safeguarding national interests. "At the heart of all these [disruptive technologies] is electronics. Electronics form the core, the base of any future technological development and expansion," he stressed.

Lauding the recent steps taken in the country to support the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, Dhankhar said that the Indigenous capacity building for electronics design and manufacturing is significantly crucial to achieving 'Aatmanirbharta'. Earlier, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also unveiled the Golden Jubilee Logo of Central Electronics Limited and inaugurated the Multipurpose Hall 'Swarn Mandapam'.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR & Director General, CSIR, Chetan Prakash Jain, CMD CEL, members of the CEL family, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

