Left Menu

Bolivia's Brief Coup: A Nation Holds Its Breath

Chaos erupted in Bolivia as military forces briefly seized control of the presidential palace but quickly retreated. President Luis Arce thwarted the coup and arrested the army chief responsible. The nation witnessed tumultuous scenes, reflecting deep political rifts and ongoing economic crises. Democracy remains fragile in the South American nation.

PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:40 IST
Bolivia's Brief Coup: A Nation Holds Its Breath
AI Generated Representative Image

Calm returned to Bolivia's capital on Thursday after troops led by a top general stormed the presidential palace but quickly retreated. The tumultuous scenes threatened to pitch the long-troubled South American democracy into chaos.

The nation of 12 million watched in shock and bewilderment Wednesday as Bolivian military forces appeared to turn on the government of President Luis Arce. Armored personnel carriers seized control of the capital's main square, a tank crashed into the palace, and tear gas was unleashed on protesters who flooded the streets.

The country's army chief, Gen. Juan Jose Zuniga, addressed a scrum of TV reporters from the palace, vowing to "restore democracy," replace the cabinet, and free political prisoners. However, as opposition leaders condemned the apparent coup attempt, it became clear that it had no meaningful political support. Arce refused to relent and named a new army commander, who immediately ordered troops to stand down, ending the rebellion after just three chaotic hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024