Bolivia's Brief Coup: A Nation Holds Its Breath

Calm returned to Bolivia's capital on Thursday after troops led by a top general stormed the presidential palace but quickly retreated. The tumultuous scenes threatened to pitch the long-troubled South American democracy into chaos.

The nation of 12 million watched in shock and bewilderment Wednesday as Bolivian military forces appeared to turn on the government of President Luis Arce. Armored personnel carriers seized control of the capital's main square, a tank crashed into the palace, and tear gas was unleashed on protesters who flooded the streets.

The country's army chief, Gen. Juan Jose Zuniga, addressed a scrum of TV reporters from the palace, vowing to "restore democracy," replace the cabinet, and free political prisoners. However, as opposition leaders condemned the apparent coup attempt, it became clear that it had no meaningful political support. Arce refused to relent and named a new army commander, who immediately ordered troops to stand down, ending the rebellion after just three chaotic hours.

