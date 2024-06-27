Left Menu

Tipra Motha Supremo Urges Independent Preparation for Tripura Panchayat Elections

Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarama urged the party to independently prepare for the upcoming Tripura panchayat elections. In a Facebook post, he emphasized the need for self-reliance. The party voiced dissatisfaction with the BJP-led government’s handling of indigenous issues and the tripartite agreement's implementation.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarama called for the party to independently prepare for the upcoming Tripura panchayat elections, anticipated in August. In a Facebook post, Debbarama stressed, "Tipra Motha should ready itself for the panchayat polls based on our own strength and merit. We cannot confine ourselves to limited areas. Let's prepare for the elections independently. If we are strong, people will support us."

Tipra Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl criticized the BJP-led government for its occasional negative approach, despite their alignment. He stated, "While we are aligned with the government, we have responsibilities to fulfill. If we cannot meet our responsibilities to our people, there is no point in remaining in the government."

Hrangkhawl expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of implementation of the tripartite agreement aimed at resolving issues of indigenous communities. "We are dissatisfied with the current progress on this agreement. Why hasn't the Ministry of Home Affairs convened the first meeting to implement it? Why is there a lack of respect for the agreement?" he questioned.

He noted that Tipra Motha was not consulted regarding the upcoming panchayat elections and preferred independent contestation. Tipra Motha emerged as the primary opposition in Tripura, securing 13 out of 60 Assembly seats in the 2023 elections and subsequently joining the BJP-led coalition government.

Reacting to Debbarama's remarks, BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit affirmed the party's right to express political aspirations, hinting at possible discussions with central leadership as the panchayat elections approach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

