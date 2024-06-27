Claudia Sheinbaum's Cabinet: Key Appointments Revealed
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:38 IST
Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday named another set of ministers to her cabinet, set to take office with her in October.
Sheinbaum named Luz Elena Gonzalez as energy minister. She had previously led finance and administration duties for Mexico City while Sheinbaum was mayor of the capital.
