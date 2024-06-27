Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum's Cabinet: Key Appointments Revealed

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced a new set of ministers for her cabinet, including Luz Elena Gonzalez as energy minister. Gonzalez had previously managed finance and administration for Mexico City when Sheinbaum was the mayor. The new cabinet will take office in October.

Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday named another set of ministers to her cabinet, set to take office with her in October.

Sheinbaum named Luz Elena Gonzalez as energy minister. She had previously led finance and administration duties for Mexico City while Sheinbaum was mayor of the capital.

