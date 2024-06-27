Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Names Key Cabinet Members for Incoming Government

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has announced her key cabinet appointments, including Luz Elena Gonzalez as Energy Minister and Jesus Esteva as Transportation Minister. Sheinbaum has chosen several former Mexico City officials who worked under her as mayor, aiming for experienced governance. This team will take office in October.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:51 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday named a former Mexico City official as her minister of energy in a second round of cabinet appointments set to take office with her in October.

Sheinbaum turned to several former officials from the capital's government who worked under her while she was mayor. Among them were Luz Elena Gonzalez for energy minister and Jesus Esteva for transportation minister.

Gonzalez had previously led finance and administration duties for the city, while Esteva headed the public works department. Current Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro will serve as the head of the federal comptroller's office, Sheinbaum added, while Deputy Minister for Agrarian Development Edna Vega Rangel will move up to the ministry's top post.

Physician David Kershenobich will be health minister, she added.

