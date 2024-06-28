Left Menu

Argentine Oilseed Crushers Strike Against Labor Reform

Argentine oilseed crushers workers union SOEA has launched a strike to protest against labor reforms proposed by President Javier Milei. The strike, deemed 'unplanned' by CIARA-CEC, is seen as politically motivated. It affects the agricultural export hub near Rosario, crucial for soybean oil and flour exports.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 01:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 01:51 IST
Argentine Oilseed Crushers Strike Against Labor Reform
AI Generated Representative Image

Argentine oilseed crushers workers union SOEA has kicked off a strike to protest a proposed labor reform awaiting a vote in the lower house of Congress, a union leader said on Thursday. The proposals are part of a major package of reforms pushed by libertarian President Javier Milei.

"We started the strike, but this time we did it without issuing a statement," SOEA's union leader Daniel Succi told Reuters. The union canceled a prior strike earlier this month under pressure from the government. The CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed producers and grains exporters questioned the legality of what it called an "unplanned" strike.

The strike is "totally foreign to the industry and is politically motivated," the chamber said on social media network X. The SOEA operates in the port towns north of Rosario, Argentina's main agricultural exports hub. The country is one of the largest international exporters of soybean oil and soybean flour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024