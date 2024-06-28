Left Menu

China Stocks Decline Amid U.S. Presidential Debate Tensions

China stocks opened lower on Friday as investors monitored the first live debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential race. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's tough trade stances towards China caused cautiousness among investors. The CSI300 fell 0.3% and the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.8%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-06-2024 07:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 07:01 IST
China stocks opened lower on Friday, as investors cautiously watched the first live debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential election race, on guard for any policy hints by the candidates that might affect China's economy.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, the two candidates in the debate, have both favoured a tough trade stance by imposing and threatening tariffs, on China in particular.

China's benchmark CSI300 fell 0.3% at the open, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.8%.

