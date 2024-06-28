Chaos in Rajya Sabha Over NEET Probe: Gowda Appeals for Order

In the midst of uproarious scenes in the Rajya Sabha over the NEET irregularities issue, senior JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Friday made a heartfelt appeal to opposition members, urging them to allow the House to operate smoothly. He emphasized that the government cannot assign blame until the completion of the probe.

The Rajya Sabha descended into chaos as opposition members demanded discussions on alleged malpractices in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), leading to slogans and disruptions during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Gowda intervened, highlighting that lakhs of students were impacted due to the purported irregularities in the medical entrance exam. The former prime minister supported the government's decision to call for a CBI investigation but insisted that any responsibility could only be determined when the probe concludes.

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi, who spearheaded the Motion of Thanks discussion, expressed regret that opposition parties persisted with their protests despite Gowda's appeal for decorum.

