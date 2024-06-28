Left Menu

Govt has taken right decision: Gowda on CBI probe in NEET paper leak case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:33 IST
Govt has taken right decision: Gowda on CBI probe in NEET paper leak case
Amid an uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the NEET issue, senior JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Friday appealed to the opposition to let the House function smoothly and said the government cannot fix responsibility until the probe in the matter is completed.

Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes as opposition members demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) raised slogans and entered the Well of the House during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Intervening during the discussion, Gowda said lakhs of students have been affected because of the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam.

''I do not want to take sides. The government has taken the right decision (to order a CBI probe),'' the former prime minister said.

He said the investigation is not yet complete and the government cannot fix responsibility until it is completed.

He appealed to the opposition members to let the House function smoothly. However, the protesting members did not relent.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, who initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks, said it was unfortunate that the opposition was continuing with its protests and sloganeering despite an appeal for order by a senior member like Gowda.

The JD(S) is part of the NDA and Gowda's son H D Kumaraswamy is the Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

